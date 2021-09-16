Let common sense guide this ‘ugly and disturbing’ feud – Bernard Mornah to PNC

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

• Bernard Mornah has broken his silence on the ensuing feud in the PNC



• He describes it as ‘ugly and disturbing’



• Bernard Mornah has also spoken to the elders of the party to bring an end to the fracas



Bernard Mornah, a former Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), has urged the feuding parties in the recent case of suspension of its embattled General Secretary, Janet Nabla, to apply ‘common sense.’



He has called for calm, while urging that the parties allow for the matter to be settled in a cool-headed atmosphere, reports Citi News.



He described the ongoing feud between the camp of Janet Nabla, the party’s 2020 presidential candidate, David Apasera, and chairman, Moses Danibaah, as ‘ugly and disturbing.’



“What is happening is very ugly and very disturbing. It is just unimaginable the extent of deterioration that has characterized my beloved party… My opinion is that the two factions are both wrong. I think that the two sides must sit down and realize that the positions they are holding are too inimical and too devastating for us the members,” he said.



Bernard Mornah also indicated that the continuous fracas in the party could further deepen the cracks in it.



He also said that with the ensuing controversy not ending any time soon, he had gone ahead to speak with the elders of the party on getting to the root of the issues.



He however explained that the development has come about as a result of a precedent set by one of the party’s long-standing members and flagbearer, Dr. Edward Mahama.



He said Dr. Mahama instigated the suspension of some leaders in the party without going through the right processes some years ago.



“What is happening to the party today is probably as a result of some of the diabolic decisions that Edward Mahama took; the case of Haruna Mohammed and Atik Mohammed because this has emboldened the new leadership to think that they can just suspend someone.



“I have spoken to the council of elders and called other major stakeholders of the party, and I have urged them to call our party to order so that they can see how we can resolve this issue. What we just need to do is that, let’s allow reasonability to prevail, and we should allow common sense and the need to hold the party together prevail,” he said.



Earlier, the PNC had written to the Inspector General of Police to investigate Janet Nabla over her claims that she had boys from Walewale who could terrorize people.