Let Sam Pyne deal with past KMA debt – Akufo-Addo tells assembly members

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

• President Akufo-Addo says Sam Pyne will deal with the KMA debt



• He said it will be unfair for Pyne to be rejected



• He assured that, he will find a to deal with KMA debt



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to endorse Samuel Pyne, his nominee for the position of Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), in order to deal with past KMA debt.



According to the President, it will not be fair for the assembly members to make his nominee “a victim of the past.”



Earlier, the KMA Presiding member, Stephen Ofori, warned in Citi FM interview that, the assembly members have resolved to reject the president’s nominee if a long-standing debt of GH¢50 million owed by the Assembly is not cleared.



But Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicated, “I don’t see how they are going to hold up Kumasi from getting a proper executive because of the past. I don’t think that is far. That is not the way to go about it.”



He said, the assembly members are to ensure that, Sam Pyne shows a commitment to deal with the debt.



“That will be the proper way to go. If they feel he is worthy of confirmation, let him make it clear to them that his number one item on the agenda will be how to arrange with the government to repay the debt.”



President Akufo-Addo also said the Local Government Minister “will prepare a brief for me in the course of time...if KMA is in debt, we have to find out how KMA couldn’t pay.”



The Kumasi High Court granted an order to FREDCO FD Company Limited, a subcontractor of the KMA, to sell the Assembly’s administration block to defray a judgment debt of almost GH¢ 50 million.



This is because, in 2016, the company obtained a similar order and attached three vehicles of the KMA, and threatened to go for more properties of the Assembly if the amount from the sale of the vehicles was not enough to defray the debt.



