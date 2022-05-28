Let NPP be bigger than your personal interests – Wontumi

Politics of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has charged delegates in the party’s Regional Executives’ Conference to esteem the party’s interest above parochial interests.



Bernard Antwi Boasiako is facing a daunting challenge from his close contender Odeneho Kwaku Appiah as he seeks re-election.



Addressing the conference in Kumasi, Chairman Wontumi recounted the efforts of past Ashanti Regional executives and how their tenures either saw to the party’s retention or loss of power to the National Democratic Congres.



He sounded a word of caution to aggrieved delegates and disgruntled party supporters to desist from acts that would mar the voting process.



“When parliamentarians went berserk, the disgrace was foisted on the institution of parliament. In the same way, even if one or two persons misbehave and cause violence here, it tarnishes the image of the party in the region.”



“The NPP is greater than everyone and we must ensure that our individual interests do not override the party’s agenda” he admonished.



Voting has started in the Baba Yara Sports stadium where delegates have gathered to elect regional executives to steer affairs of the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party.







It is still unlikely whether TESCON Presidents whose names were not included in the voter’s register will push through their insistence to vote by force.



Another issue watchers are keenly interested in is whether the Council of Elders will carry through their threat to abstain from voting to protest the omission of six originally proposed representatives from their list of proposed delegates.