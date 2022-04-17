Let Easter bring peace to Upper East Region - Bishop Agyenta

Regional News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: GNA

Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Navrongo-Bolgatanga, has called on residents of the Upper East Region to use the Easter festivities to bring an end to the conflicts ravaging the economic prospects of the region.



This, he said would not only help protect innocent lives and property but would promote peace and coexistence for sustainable and accelerated development.



As a result of conflicts in parts of our region, he said, lives and property are being destroyed, leading to retardation in development, adding “our region is very hostile, violence in many areas” and urged Christians to pray for complete restoration of peace and harmony in the region.



Most Reverend Agyenta made the appeal as part of Easter message to parishioners at Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish, Bolgatanga.



The call was in relation to, disputes between the people of Doba in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality and Kandiga in the Kassena-Nankana West District as well as the re-emergence of the Chieftaincy conflict in Bawku.



The conflicts in both areas have led to the loss of many lives, the destruction of houses and property and brought economic and other social activities to a halt, particularly at Bawku Township.



The situation also compelled the government to impose dawn to dust curfews on the areas and banned the riding of motorbikes and wearing of smocks in Bawku and its environs.



This, Most Reverend Agyenta said, was deepening the already impoverished region and urged residents to let the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ be a mechanism to foster peace.