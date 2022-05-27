Let Akufo-Addo sleep, we're safer that way - Barker-Vormawor tells Manasseh

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manasseh wants Akufo-Addo to wake up



Barker-Vormawor believes Ghana is better with Akufo-Addo asleep



Manasseh chastise Akufo-Addo over Adwoa Safo saga



Manasseh Azure Awuni has lamented the state of governance in the country and called on the president to wake up.



His views were contained in a May 26, 2022, Facebook post that read: "Governance is at its lowest ebb. Akufo-Addo, wake up."



Political activist and #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor in responding to Manasseh's admonition said the country was in a better state with Akufo-Addo asleep.



"Let him sleep. We are safer that way," the activist who is facing treason felony charges for threatening a coup over the passage of the E-Levy responded.



In two related posts on the same platform, Manasseh bemoaned how the government was treating the case of absentee Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



"With Akufo-Addo as president, Adwoa Safo can be an E-minister FOREVER!" one of his posts read.



The other one read: "Adwoa Safo's absence has affected her accent more than her "pari." Akufo-Addo's era has produced too many jokes."