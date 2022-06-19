Less than 50% of health workers fully vaccinated against COVID – Health analyst

Health News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A health analyst, Samuel Arthur, has disclosed that less than fifty percent of health workers in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



Speaking on Starr Today, Friday, Mr. Arthur indicated reports on the rising cases in the country mean that the government will have a hectic time convincing Ghanaians to go back to safety protocols.



“If it is science we are dealing with before the President announced the measures we were saying that almost 70% of people were not adhering to the protocol. So if we go by that argument then you are telling me that the protocols actually were not helping us to solve the spread of the disease.



“It is about the lives of people that we are dealing with, now already the community that we are mobilizing have their own kind of misconception about this COVID-19. And we are still struggling to get people to take the COVID-19 jab which is a preventive dose,” the health analyst disclosed.



He continued: “Suddenly we were hit with the news that it looks like we have fair weather and we can go back to normal. But we have been told already by some previous presentations from the Health Minister that listen, this COVID has come to stay so we should find a way to live with it.



“I was picking some data from the internet which is presupposing that health care people, the healthcare givers, I mean physicians and all other health people who are in the health sector, less than fifty percent have been fully vaccinated. So you ask yourself if we are really ready to deal with this disease.”



The health analyst, however, stated that Ghana must work at getting a strong responsive health system to deal with health issues in the country.