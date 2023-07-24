Leslie Tamakloe will be president in 2027 if selected as NDC running mate – Apostle Kwabena Adjei

Politics of Monday, 24 July 2023

Apostle Kwabena Adjei, the founder and general overseer of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministry, has ordained Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as Ghana’s next president in 2027.



The man of God reaffirmed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can only win the presidential election in 2024 with Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as the running mate for candidate John Dramnai Mahama.



At the launch of the ‘Big Project; I believe in God and I believe in Ghana,’ the man of God asked Mahama to accept the voice of God and pick Mr. Tamakloe as his running mate.



He stated that if the NDC disobeys God’s voice, the NPP will win the elections with Alan Kyerematen as President and John Peter Amewu as Vice President.



The voice of God, he believes, should be obeyed.



With prayers and declarations, he declared that the astute businessman will become president in 2027.



He stated that he (Tamakloe) will be the one to carry on the late John Evans Atta Mills’ Better Ghana Agenda.



During the event, he also handed over the ‘Key of Jephtha’ to Mr. Tamakloe, signalling the spirituality and confirmation of God’s word.



He also anointed him with almond oil as a sign of God’s blessing, protection, and affirmation of what was about to happen in 2027.



“The Lord has blessed you, Leslie Mensah Tamakloe,” he says. He has bestowed upon you the title of Platinum President in 2027. You will come to activate and reactivate Atta Mills’ Ghana Better Agenda. It will be resurrected, and when it is, we shall see what we saw in 2008 under his excellency John Evans Atta Mills once more. You will provide employment for God’s people.”



He further stated that Tamakloe will significantly improve Ghanaians’ living standards.



He also used the occasion to launch three of his publications.



The titles of the books were ‘Victory 2024 with the Key of Jephtah’, ‘The Ghana Nigeria Election Pattern (2008-2024),’ and ‘J.E.A Mills, the Man of Prayer’.