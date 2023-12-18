Leslie Mensah Tamakloe is credible, competent; select him as running mate – Mahama told

Politics of Monday, 18 December 2023

Volta and Oti Youth Group, a pro-youth group of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have urged the party’s Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama to consider picking Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.



According to them, the ICT and energy expert is credible, and competent and will ensure victory for the NDC.



In their view, Tamakloe is the candidate to help the NDC win the December 2024 presidential election.



They also claimed that the man has what it takes to lead the country out of the ‘economic ditch.



The two groups described him as a man with an in-depth knowledge of sectors that play pivotal roles in the development of the country.



Addressing the press in Kpando, the Convenor of the group, John Amenuvor stated that Tamakloe has over the years gained wide experience in technology, robotics, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and renewable energy, which ranks him above all other individuals being considered for the position.



He said, “With how disappointed Ghanaians are, we believe that the numbers that vote for the NDC in the Ashanti Region, in recognition of the infrastructural developments executed by H. E. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC and the effective policies re-echoed in recent times, will even increase than we saw in 2020.”



“It is sufficient to believe that the selection of a running mate from the Volta Region, a man who has paid his dues to the roots, stem, and branch of the NDC will equally be an honour to the fathers and the very soil that birthed the beliefs and ideologies of our great party and, again, reaffirm the position of the Volta legacy at the forefront of affairs in the party. Nothing defeats honour, and we are sure it is an insurance and assurance of victory towards the December 2024 polls”, he said.



“Finally, we agree that a significant percentage of the voting populace are persons of youthful age. In view of that, our best bet is an individual with industrial expertise, as seen in the candidature of Leslie Mensah Tamakloe, who relates to the world of today’s youth to pair the competencies of H. E. John Dramani Mahama towards election 2024. We highly recommend and humbly plead that the flag-bearer and leadership of our beloved NDC recognize and select Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as running mate for the great journey ahead of us. 3y3 Zu! 3y3 Za!”, he concluded.