Leshie Mantse calls for unity among La, Ga state

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The newly installed Leshie Mantse, Nii Tettey Ofrosu I, has called for unity among the people of La and the Ga state.



He stressed that with unity of purpose, the people of La can achieve anything in this world.



" I want all the citizens of La to unite and work for the enhancement and development of the La community," he noted.



Nii Ofrosu I made these remarks when wished the people of the La and Ga state a very merry Christmas and a prosperous happy new year.

"The people of Leshie and the Ga people can achieve whatever they want with one purpose, I will take this opportunity to wish all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous happy new year," he revealed to the Graphic Online in an interview this afternoon.



He also called on Ghanaians to support their communities and make Ghana a better place for all of us.