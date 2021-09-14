Lepers pray for Hajia Mariama Bawumia

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lepers at the Weija Leporsorium have displayed touching love to Hajia Mariama Bawumia, the deceased mother of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mariama Bawumia passed away on Monday in Accra, and in an emotional tribute to her, lepers at the Weija Leposorium observed prayers for her on Monday night.



The prayer session was led by Father Andrews Campbell, Head of the Weija Leprosarium and retired Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his family have, over the years, made the lepers part of their family friends, extending tremendous financial and material support to them, and other lepers in the country.



Aside from the support he offers, the Vice President and his family often invite the lepers to their home for a party during festive periods.



The lepers' remarkable gesture to the late Mariama Bawumia, is surely a fitting way of commiserating with their friend, the Vice President, as he mourns the loss of his beloved mother.