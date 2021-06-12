Lend your shoulders to ensure Ghana is green as quickly as possible - AG urges citizens

General News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame hs led a delegation at the Ministry of Justice, to plant trees around the Law House to commemorate the Green Ghana project on June 11, 2021.



The Attorney General made a call to all Ghanaians to lend shoulders to the wheel to ensure that the nation is green as quickly as possible.



He further encouraged Ghanaians to participate in the initiative by planting trees in environments where they find themselves.



"Let's all come together and support this initiative. Ghana is going green and we all need to lend a shoulder to wheel so that we can all achieve the better Ghana we want," he said.



In attendance were the Chief Director, Suleiman Ahmed, Solicitor General, Mrs Helen Ziwu, Director Legislative Drafting, Mrs Mavis Amoah, Director Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Obuobisa, Director of Energy Mrs Pearl Akiwumi and the staff of the Ministry.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the Green Ghana programme which is aimed at planting trees across the country to help shore up the country’s forest cover will become an annual event.



He said "deforestation and forest degradation are the greatest challenges to sustainable forests management in Ghana” and such trends needed to be reversed immediately.



President Akufo-Addo who was speaking at a brief ceremony to plant commemorative a tree at the seat of government in Accra on Friday afternoon, June 11, 2021, to participate in the Green Ghana programme, said "Today's nationwide exercise will not be a one-off exercise, we intend to enhance ongoing afforestation programme, and see to the sustainable exploitation of our forest resources."