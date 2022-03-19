Legon students express mixed reactions after indefinite suspension of UTAG strike

Regional News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

Some students at the University of Ghana have expressed mixed reactions after the indefinite suspension of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) strike.



UTAG on March 8, 2022, indefinitely suspended their seven-week-long industrial after negotiating with the government for better conditions of service.



Speaking to UniversNews, some students expressed how happy they are to see their lecturers back in the lecture halls.



One student expressed grave concern over the absence and lateness of some lecturers after the resumption of the strike.



“It feels good for the lecturers to return to the classroom because I am a level 100 student and I was waiting for the lecturers to come so that class will start soon. Now that they are back it’s nice and we are learning something. Lectures have been stressful though some of the lecturers come in late, some also don’t come at all but it is okay, we are managing,” a student said.



Others bemoaned the loaded nature of academic work following the return of lecturers to the classrooms.



“So far they are really dedicated to their work just that they are bombarding us with assignments and everything so it requires a lot of time management. The class has been exciting and interesting so far,” a student told universe news.



I feel okay now because academic work has resumed, but it appears the lecturers are moving fast because they want to meet the academic calendar. That’s my only problem but it’s okay,” another student said.