Legend Frankie Taylor honored for excellent work in radio

Regional News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: Ayisah Foster

Legend Frankie Taylor, multi award winner, movie actor, philanthropist and radio presenter of Kumasi based Fox FM has been honored for his excellent contribution towards the development of the media industry in the country.



The African express show host on Fox FM who has almost twenty-three years experience in radio was recognized by Angel afternoon drive family.



Angel afternoon drive is an entertainment program hosted by Nana Obiri Yeboah, widely known as Ike the unpredictable, a famous radio presenter at Angel FM in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Capital.



Mr. Frankie Taylor, Ashanti regional Radio/TV personality (RTP) of the year 2021 was honored for his dedication and contribution to the Ghana media. Legend Frankie Taylor was the only radio programs manager who worked from 2001 to 2015 at Fox FM without manager’s salary, allowance and logistics and the station was number one in the Ashanti Region.



Legend Frankie Taylor never took front money, car, presenters’ apartment for the whooping twenty-three years he has worked at Fox FM. Speaking on Angel drive two days ago, Ike the unpredictable maintained that, they strongly believe in people who have made success out of hard work and indicated that honoring legend Frankie Taylor at this time of ours is in the right direction.



The 2021 radio personality nominator by Rectitude International Mission and World Diplomatic Federation (Frankie Taylor) was surprised about the honor done him by his colleague presenters from another giant media organization in the region.



According to Ike the unpredictable and his team, Legend Frankie Taylor is an outstanding broadcaster, actor and movie producer who has really contributed immensely to the radio industry and deserved to be celebrated.



In a citation of honor presented to him live on their daily entertainment show, it was stated that his celebration is to also encourage, build momentum and make the hard times feel of the presenter.



The team revealed that Legend Frankie Taylor’s life story is an inspiring one for all in the media and the entertainment industry.