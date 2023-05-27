Legal Aid is under resourced, they need more money to open more offices and employ more officers – Torkornoo

General News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, has underscored the need for Legal Aid to be well-resourced so they would be more efficient and effective.



Appearing before the vetting committee on Friday, May 26, 2023, she stated that Legal Aid has a functioning busy board but lacks the needed resources to expand and work more effectively.



As a result, she has advised that Legal Aid be provided with the necessary resources so that the most vulnerable members of our society will have access.



She wants resources released so that the Aid can have access to more offices across the country, as well as more officers working at the Legal Aid office.



She also suggested that the Aid increase its communication efforts so that Ghanaians have more information about them and what they do.



The nominee promised to support Legal Aid’s activities.



The purpose of Ghana’s Legal Aid Commission is to ensure equality of access to justice and treatment before the law by serving as a Public Defender for the poor in need of cost-effective justice.



Its mission is to be the leading agency delivering professional and quality legal services to the poor while partnering harmoniously with stakeholders in the justice system to achieve a just and equitable Ghanaian society.



The goal of the Commission is to provide quality legal aid services to the poor and vulnerable in society and to bring justice to the doorstep of the people.