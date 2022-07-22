Lecturers, teachers in private educational institutions take the most bribes – Report

General News of Friday, 22 July 2022

9.6 percent of private sector educators take bribes



7.6% of private sector nurses, doctors take bribes



UNODC releases report on bribery in Ghana:



The 'Corruption in Ghana: People's Experiences and Views' report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has shown that lecturers and teachers in private educational institutions take the most bribes in the private sector of Ghana in 2021.



According to the report, about 9.6 percent of lecturers and teachers in the private sector take bribes in the line of their duties.



The report further indicated that about 7.6 percent of health care professionals in the private sector, including doctors, nurses and midwives, demand money and other incentives before performing their duties.



UNODC also indicated that private sector security guards are the third most corrupt group in the country, with 7.3 percent of them taking bribes, while employees of insurance companies followed in 4th place with 4.1 percent of them taking bribes.



"Among the private sector employees covered in the survey, teachers, lecturers and professors are those in relation to whom the prevalence of bribery is highest (9.6 percent), followed by healthcare professionals in private healthcare institutions (7.6 percent) and private security guards (7.3 percent)," parts of the report read.



Workers in the other business category and bank employees came 5th and 6th respectively, with the former recording a bribery rating of 3.7 percent and the latter 3.6 percent.



The report, however, noted that bribery in the private sector is below that of the public sector.



"… payment of bribes to private sector employees is much less prevalent than to public officials: the prevalence of private sector bribery in 2021 was 9.1 percent, whereas the prevalence of public sector bribery was 26.7 percent," it said.



It added that, unlike the public sector, bribery in the private sector is more prevalent in rural areas than urban areas.



The report also stated that the Ghana Police Service is the first among ten top recipients of bribes in the public sector of Ghana.



