Lecturer advocates research-based nursing practice

Health News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Margaret Wekem Kukeba, a lecturer at the Clement Kubindiwo (CK) Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences at Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region, has called for research-based nursing care practice.



She said evidence-based nursing practice would improve patient care across health facilities in the country.



The lecturer, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga after a workshop for nurses and midwives, explained that evidence-based nursing practice was the use of research knowledge to underpin the practice of nursing.



The workshop was organised by the Upper East Regional branch of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) for members of the Association.



“What it means is that nurses are expected to research for the evidence and translate that to patient care. Research is very important in nursing care,” she noted.



Dr Kukeba said nurses and midwives needed to review their practices in the profession through research-backed evidence as they cared for patients with different types of health conditions on daily basis.



She said there were emerging diseases and technologies that nurses needed to research to improve health care delivery.



“So in our communities, it is very important we adopt evidence-based nursing practice because we don’t have enough resources. If we get enough evidence, it will prevent us from the try-your-luck type of nursing practice and help patients to recover more quickly.”



She, therefore, encouraged the nurses and midwives to conduct research, saying “If they understand the processes it is simple.”



Mr Kelvin Tengekyebe, the Human Resources Manager of the Ghana Health Service in the Region, also took members of the GRNMA through the GHS policies on career progression, study leave and promotions.



He emphasized that “No nurse should pay money for human resource services,” and said it was unprofessional for Human Resource Managers to demand or take monies from any staff of the GHS to render services.