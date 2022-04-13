Lebanese man who threatened Ghanaian with a sword arrested

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Video of man wielding sword at Osu goes viral



Lebanese man threatens to cut off the head of a Ghanaian



Police reacts to viral video of sword-wielding Lebanese



A man suspected to be a Lebanese and captured in a viral video where he was seen threatening a Ghanaian, with a sword in his hand, has reportedly been arrested.



GhanaWeb reported on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on how the man was seen holding a sheath and a sword while making threatening gestures in the midst of a pleading crowd.



According to a Facebook user, Benjamin Wayo, the Lebanese man “parked his car in front of the shop of the man at Osu for almost an hour. When the shop owner finally told him to park his car well so that he can also do his business, the Lebanese started abusing him verbally and telling him he will kill him.”



The Ghana Police Service subsequently responded to the viral video, saying that it had taken notice of the video and was looking into the matter.



Barely 24-hours after commenting on the video, the Ghana Police Service is said to have arrested the sword-wielding Lebanese man.



As shared by Daily Guide Network on their Facebook page, the Lebanese has been arrested by the Greater Accra Police Command for allegedly threatening to slash the throat of a Ghanaian with a sword.







In the 15 seconds amateur viral video, a group of men try to stop the Lebanese from proceeding to enter the shop to carry out his intended action.



While being restrained, he is heard shouting “Come out! Come out! Come Out, I will cut your neck [gesturing to slash his throat with the sword]."



He then dashes towards the shop where the Ghanaian is seeking hostage while a man tries to restrain him again.



A picture confirming his subsequent arrest as shared by Daily Guide has the suspect in handcuffs and wearing a blue overall attire, while looking sober.