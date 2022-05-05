Lebanese community awards literature and arts prizes to 5 brilliant students

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: SPONSORED

The Lebanese Community in Ghana has awarded academic prizes to five (5) students drawn from the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Legon.



The presentation was made at the 2020/2021 Congregation of the University of Ghana and happened in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Amfo, Dean of the School of Languages, Dean of the School of Performing Arts, Senior State officials, Members of the Diplomatic Community among other dignitaries.



This set of prizes is the second in the series since its inception two years ago.



As part of efforts to expand the Lebanese Scholarship Programme, “The Lebanese Literature Prize” was instituted for Language students while “The Lebanese Arts Prize” was introduced for arts students.



From the school of Performing Arts, Emmanuella Deilla Djagbletey won the Lebanese Arts Prize in Music. Xorlali Komla Fiamafle won the Lebanese Arts Prize in Theatre while Samuel Sowah Quaye won the Lebanese Arts in Dance.



Sualihatu Saeed received the Lebanese Literature Prize (Arabic Option) while the Lebanese Literature Prize (French) went to Joshua Shamo Abbey.



Presenting the prizes, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana His Excellency Mr. Maher Kheir was hopeful that the gesture would inspire the students to take languages, arts and culture very seriously and engender healthy competition within the faculty.



In an address, the Ambassador noted that Lebanon has produced famous writers and poets who established the Pen League in New York in 1915 and played a leading role in the renaissance, like Michael Naiima and Khalil Gibran, the writer of "The Prophet".



He added that Lebanese women had a strong presence in diaspora literature and in the conscience of diaspora writers and poets like May Ziadeh.



He emphasized the need for inter-country cultural co-operation to strengthen not just diplomatic ties but human relations too.



“We are also craving to explore Ghanaian literature and to know more about the writer Kofi Awoonor and his “Night in My Blood”’ he stated.



According to him, arts and literature complement each other and are the bridges that connect people and cultures together.



“Arts and Literature complement each other. Therefore, the Lebanese Community has extended its program to the School of Languages by awarding 3 distinguished students with the Lebanese Literature Prize” he noted.



He added that life without arts is like a desert without any oasis. He also noted that countries without artists are countries without ambassadors.



Mr. Kheir said their conviction in the importance of arts stems from Lebanon’s ancient artistic history, whether through painting (like Wajih Nahle), sculpture, music ( like Rahbani brothers and the famous singer, Fairuz) or famous performing groups such as the Caracalla band that roamed the world and introduced the culture of Lebanon and made it a milestone in other countries.



This belief, he explains, informed the Community’s decision to include students from these disciplines in the scholarship scheme.



“For this reason, we decided that the Lebanese scholarship program includes the School of Performing Arts to complete the program which aims to support students and encourage them to move forward towards greater success and achieve their aspirations” he stressed.



Each of the five students received a prize of $300 equivalence for their distinguished performance in their respective disciplines.



The scholarship also covers a PhD student at the School of Languages.