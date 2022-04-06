Lebanese Ambassador urges GIJ students to uphold truth and stand for what is right

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

H.E Mr Maher Kheir, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana has challenged some students at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to always stand for what is right in their journey to becoming professional communicators.



He intimated that the world was currently bedevilled with many ills and needed professionals like journalists, public relations practitioners and media managers to be vocal in speaking against them at all levels.



Ambassador Kheir made the call at a ceremony where the Lebanese Community awarded full scholarships to the tune of GHC55,400 to five (5) post-graduate students at the institute.



The students will be studying courses in Development Communication, Journalism and Public Relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



This is the second part of support the beneficiaries are receiving from the Community following their scholarship at the undergraduate level.



As part of the package, the Community will pay the full tuition fees of all students as well as offer internship opportunities to the beneficiaries to enrich their academic experience.



Mr. Kheir urged the beneficiaries to use the knowledge they acquire to fight injustice, inequality and all forms of abuse in today’s society.



“Today, beyond celebrating your academic success, I challenge you to actively stand up for what is right wherever you go. We need more professionals like you to speak out against injustice, inequality, human right abuse and violence which plagues many” he noted.



He emphasized the need for collective efforts in combatting this phenomenon.



“These are not normal times. Our world today is threatened with various degrees of evils and it’ll take our collective efforts to stand against it. As you continue on your life’s journey, I urge you to make your education count.



In addition, he noted, “We all need to rise and do our part to save humanity. No matter how small we contribute, it can make all the difference”.



The diplomat reiterated his call for cultural co-operation adding that this was especially necessary for communicators.



“This inter-cultural exposure is necessary in today’s challenging society especially in your profession to help us build bridges which unite us than barriers that divide us.



The Lebanese Ambassador pledged their sustained support for the scheme irrespective of harsh economic situations in the country.



He noted “Let me assure you that the Lebanese Community will continue to support you to maximize your skills. We believe in you and remain committed to your success.”



Rector of GIJ, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo commended the progressive relationship the two parties share. He noted that the School does not take the support for granted.



“It is easy to begin to take the kind gesture over the Lebanese Community for granted since it happens every year. But I would like to assure them that we don’t take it for granted at all. We really appreciate them for their consistency and persistence” he added.



Prof. Aidoo was full of praise for the Ambassador and the Lebanese people for their enormous contribution to education in Ghana.



He stressed that consistent support has helped many students in attaining post-graduate education since its inception.



One of the beneficiaries Abiwu Theodore expressed gratitude to the Community for remianing faithful in their support despite harsh economic times all over the world.



He assured that all 5 beneficiaries will work very hard to excel in their academics and life.



“We cannot thank the Lebanese Community enough for their selfless generosity towards our education over the years. We are truly grateful for this gesture” he said.



For nine (9) consecutive years running, the Lebanese Community Scholarship Programme continues to finance the education of brilliant but needy Ghanaian students primarily in journalism, law, language and arts fields.



The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Ghana School of Law, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as well as law, language and arts students at the University of Ghana are among the beneficiary schools.