Leave the church alone and focus on your policing – Nigel Gaisei to Ghana Police Service

General News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, a critic and outspoken man of God says there are other serious issues the Ghana Police Service (GPS) must attend to than the threats it has issued to churches over prophecies on 31st December watch night.



The Leader and Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel made the strong statement in response to an earlier threat issued by the Ghana Police Service to Prophets.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement said, “ahead of the 31st December watch night celebrations, the Ghana Police Service on 27th December issued a warning against illegal communications of prophecies.



The police also entreated the general public, especially prophets and pastors, to be measured in delivering their prophecies”.



“A year ago today, December 27, 2021, the Ghana Police Service drew the attention of the general public, especially members of the religious community to the law regarding the communication of prophecies and urged compliance to the law to ensure continuous security and law and order in the country”, the statement said.



But according to him, these threats do not scare them. “There are other prophets like him who are prepared to reveal what God has given to them this 31st December so all the Prophet are ready to speak what God has given to them.



“However, there are more serious issues they (Ghana Police Service) should give their attention to. They should leave the prophets and the church and let’s do the work of God, he chided.



