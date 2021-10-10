Leave no culpable student unpunished - Angry Chief of Nyinahin reacts to fire at Nyinahin SHS

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Any final year student of the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School who is found culpable in the suspected arson at the school on Friday night should be accordingly dealt with, according to the law.



This is according to Nana Amampine Twum Boateng II, the Chief of Nyinahin.



He expressed hopes that none of such culprits will be left off the hook, citinewsroom.com has reported.



“How can you rely on leaked questions to pass your exams? Teachers are paid to teach and you as students have to revise your notes and do all that you need to do to pass the exams. You don’t say because you are not happy with the exams you have to take the law into your own hands. There are laws in the society that govern us. We need to get to the roots of this and those who are found culpable must be severely punished,” he said.



Last Friday, some of the school’s structures were destroyed by fire in what is believed to be arson perpetuated by some of the final-year students of the school.



This follows intelligence that authorities of the school received to the effect that some of the final year students were planning to set some structures at the school on fire.



The report added that the police were eventually deployed to the school on Thursday night in anticipation of any such action but by the time the police was to return the following day at 7:00 pm, the fire had already started.



The fire engulfed the entire boys’ dormitory, razing down everything in it.



It has since emerged that the motives of the students stemmed from the claims that they were disallowed by the school authorities from cheating in their just-ended final examinations.



While investigations proceed, the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) has sent out an appeal to the government to, as a matter of urgency, support the about 120 first and second-year students affected by the blaze with the necessary basic needs.