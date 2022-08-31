Leave judiciary alone, focus on your economic policy alternative – Lawyer to Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A private legal practitioner has urged former president John Dramani Mahama to direct his attention and shots at the dwindling economy and not the judiciary.



According to him, the judiciary needs no tutorials from him [Mahama], especially at a time he is canvassing to be elected president again.



Mr. Alex Quartey said these while reacting to the former president's call for the removal of the Chief Justice.



Speaking as a panelist on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Mr. Emmanuel Quarshie on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Mr Quartey said "Admittedly, we all agree that the economy is being poorly managed and that is the arena the former president must direct his arsenals to not the judiciary."



“The economy is what has engaged the minds of every Ghanaian and as an alternative to the current government, he should be concerned with how to redeem the economy and not the judiciary,” he stressed.



According to him, the former president’s claims to redeem the image of the judiciary by removing the chief justice is ridiculous.



"The Judiciary is a no-go-area for the former president if he so wins elections 2024. As lawyers we will resist any attempt to have chief justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah removed," he warned.



He stressed the former president has no expertise to redeem the image of the judiciary.



"If indeed he wants to come back and rule, the economy should be his focus and not the judiciary. He should make his economic policy alternatives known and stop wasting his energies on redeeming the judiciary,” Mr Quartey added.



He said the former president should be concerned with how to arrest the falling Cedi and how to get the economy back on track.



"If there is something to be redeemed it is the economy, not the judiciary" Mr. Quartey added