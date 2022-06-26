Leave cogent legacy for education - Oti Regional Minister urges officials

Regional News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Joshua G. Makubu, Oti Regional Minister has urged stakeholders in the development of education to leave a cogent legacy for the future of education in the region.



That, he said, would ensure that they are remembered for their contribution to the sector.



He said getting the desired outcomes in the sector is a collective effort and appealed to stakeholders to thrive for the best.



The Minister made this appeal in his speech during a regional education forum organized by Ghana Education Service (GES) in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at Nkwanta.



The forum was aimed at improving the learning outcomes of primary school pupils in the Oti enclave through community participation.



Mr Makubu promised to support the initiative to become a success in the region so far as education is concerned.



Mr Alex Dotse Gbogbotsi, Master Trainer for Oti JICA COMPASS project said the Government has set education management as one of its policy objectives in the education strategic plan for 2018-2030.



He emphasised the importance of more substantive community involvement in school management.



To this end, he said the Government of Ghana requested the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has successfully established a participatory school-based management system in some francophone African countries.



In response to the request, the COMPASS project has worked with the Ghana Education Service and its decentralised agencies since March 2020.



The project operates in three regions-Volta, VOti and Eastern-until March 2024, and targets 1,860 schools.



He said in Ghana only 60% of pupils have sufficient mathematics skills at the end of their Basic School; and in the Oti Region, on averagely, only 30.6 % of learners at the Primary Level are proficient in numeracy.



Mr Gbogbotsi said the Education Forum Approach is to enable various education stakeholders, such as school management committee (SMC) Federations and related governmental agencies to gather, discuss educational challenges common in the region, identify feasible solutions and pledge to solve the issues.



He said the project could be achieved through remedial lessons which other schools have improved through their performance through this initiative.



He, however, urged everyone in the region to come on board and support, because “Maths is important in our everyday life.”



The education forum brought all the district and municipal education Directors, Planning and Training Officers, National/Master trainers of COMPASS Project, Representatives of SMC Federations, Representatives of standalone schools, Regional Minister, Regional Chief Director, Regional Traditional Leader, Chairperson of social Services, Chairperson of District Education Oversight Committee among others.



