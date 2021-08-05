Leave Buduburam Refugee camp before Sept 30 – DCE warns occupants

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

The Gomoa East District Security Council has charged persons occupying the Buduburam Refugee camp and the Ghettos to move from that enclave before 30th September 2021.



The District Security Council said, there are no refugees in Buduburam again according to their records and they are going to mark all the affected structures and buildings by the close of this week.



In an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, the District Chief Executive for Gomoa East Solomon Darko Quarm who doubles as the Head of District Security Council said they will move in with the necessary machines to clear up the place in the coming days warning all occupants to evacuate.



Solomon Darko Quarm said the Assembly is preparing themselves to demolish all structures and buildings on the 120 acres of land.



He disclosed this after a DISEC meeting.



Meanwhile, Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh Nana Kwesi Quansah has pledged to donate excavators and graders to the Assembly for free to support this all-important exercise.



Buduburam has become safe haven for criminals according to the chiefs and opinion leaders in the area.



Buduburam was a refugee camp located 44 kilometers (27 miles) west of Accra, Ghana.



The Camp was opened by the UNHCR in 1990 and was home to more than 12,000 refugees from Liberia who fled their country during the First Liberian Civil War (1989–1996) and the Second Liberian Civil War (1999–2003).