Learners to Leaders workshop CTN trains 120 pupils in ICT

Regional News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

At least 120 JHS one and two pupils at the Gbawe Methodist 1 basic school in Accra can now do powerpoint presentations, create folders, save new or existing word documents after a training program dubbed “learners to leaders”



As the global village expands, so does the demand for individuals but the Gbawe Methodist basic school lack ICT equipment making difficult for the teaching and learning of ICT .



But now the tide has changed.



14-year-old Perseus Avorgbedor is one of beneficiaries of 120 pupils of his school who have received ICT training to become learners to leaders, an initiative of the community resource group, Connect Trade Network is leading.



Perseus had little knowledge about computing skills before the training but now can boast of doing power point presentations.



“I am very grateful for the exposure and I hope such programs would be continued to help the youth excel in the field of IT since the world is now a global village”.



Development Manager at CTN, Esther Mensah says her group’s aim is to train the next generation of leaders who were tech savvy.



“ This is the first phase of the project and we will be extending it to other schools, but our next school will be ST. Johns Grammar Senior High School where we will be training the students in Graphic and web Design together with resume and career building trainings.’



We look forward to having other partners and organizations on board to make this initiative a success. We thank EPP books service and Ghana Tech Lab for the collaboration.”.



The Six weeks of training offered by resource community group, Connect Trade Network-was in collaboration with other firms to equip the youth with basic Information & Communication Technology skills.