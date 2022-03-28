Learn to think deep as law students - Deputy Attorney-General

Regional News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: GNA

Ms. Diana Asonaba Dapaah, the Deputy Attorney-General and Deputy Minister of Justice, has asked students pursuing legal education to be open-minded.



“While learning rules constitute an important part of the legal training, you must note that it is far more important to learn to think like a lawyer - to break apart a problem into its essential parts and to see what is really at stake.



"It is almost impossible to have a deep understanding of law if you do not think about it critically,” she said.



Ms. Dapaah, who was interacting with newly-admitted students of the Faculty of Law, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in Kumasi, said: “Law is powerful and has great capacity for good and for ill.”



Thus, if you are going to do a good job as a lawyer, you must always be prepared to question, criticize and look behind decisions made in the name of the law.



That is the high calling of our great profession,” she observed.



The fresh students, numbering 247, are pursuing various courses under the Faculty, leading to Bachelor of Law (LLB) certificates.



The Deputy Attorney-General reminded the students that the Faculty and the University at large offered a community, in which every individual was valued, supported, and encouraged to be the best.



Therefore, they should be law-abiding and learn with zeal in order to achieve their educational goals.



“This Faculty, which you have joined, is founded on rules and values and these values we all stood by and you are expected to do same,” Ms. Asonaba Dapaah, an alumna, cautioned.



According to her, the global world was ready for women and men who were creative and innovative and urged the students to make the most of their time on campus.



Professor Elis Owusu-Dabo, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, KNUST, said from a humble beginning in the early 2000s, the Faculty of Law by dint of hard work had grown to become the preferred choice for legal education.



He said the students should give a good account of themselves by embracing good practices in order to realise their dreams.



The newly-admitted students were inducted under the supervision of Justice Kofi Akrowia, Ashanti Regional Supervising High Court Judge.