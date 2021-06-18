Learn to live within your means - Opanyin Agyekum advises youth

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of Department of Linguistics of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has urged the church to play an effective role in disciplining the youth to become good people in society.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Prof. Agyekum bemoaned the moral and societal decadence that has characterized Ghana, resulting in the rise of crime-related cases involving the youth.



"Our parents have failed us. The church has failed us. The school has failed us because every school should have guidance and counselling...'', he said.



According to him, the church should not only be about holding services but also to take keen interest in the personal lives of the youth, actively impacting them positively to avoid they becoming social misfits.



''Let's unite and train our children well to reduce the crimes because if the children don't become good children, they will turn on us.''



On the part of the youth, he advised them to ''live according to your means''.



