Learn employable skills to be self reliant - Young girls told

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: GNA

Young girls have been advised to learn alternative livelihood skills to be self-reliant and protect themselves from unscrupulous men who take advantage of vulnerable girls.



“You will make it, if you take your livelihood skills serious, let the storm come, yours is to be steadfast knowing that things would get better as you advance in your chosen skill”.



Mr Philip Bosomtwe Amoah, the Executive Director of the Progressive Excellence Youth Organization (PEYORG), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), gave the advice at the end of a training workshop for 20 young girls from four communities in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality.



They were trained in liquid soap and shower gel making under the Women Voices in Leadership Project estimated to empower more than 10,000 women and girls to have access to resources to take care of their needs and to reduce discrimination and promote gender equality.



It was sponsored by Plan International Ghana and the Canadian Government with PEYORG as its implementing partner.



Mr Amoah admonished girls not to be ashamed of their little beginnings because the greatest people in the world today started little.



He told them to strategically target some groups of people or organizations who could purchase their products for ready markets, adding that building a good business relationship now would be to their advantage for decades.



Ms Banny Aba Cole, a resource person said participants could start with a working capital of GHC100.00 because it cost less in making either of the soaps.



She said they could get double of what they invested in if their products do well in the market and encouraged them to build on the very little they have to make great gains.



Mr Emmanuel Donkor, Executive Director of Asomdwe Group of Companies tasked the beneficiaries to teach other people their trade in order to sharpen their skills.



“Life is a baton, don’t break the chain of impact, make a living out of this and impact the world”, he added.



Ms Patience Efua Dadzie, a beneficiary said it was a great opportunity to be involved in an all the training, indicating that she would make a good living out of what has been taught freely and thanked the NGO for being instrumental in their lives.