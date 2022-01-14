Leaking gas cylinder explodes, killing one, injures 3 others in Ejisu

Regional News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

One person has been confirmed dead while three others are nursing various burn injuries after a leaking gas cylinder exploded and sparked a fire at a compound house Amoam Achiase in Ejisu Municipality.



According to Fahad Mohammed Sulemana, a neighbor who had gone to fill her cylinder the previous night observed it was leaking and decided to move it outside.



In the process, it exploded and caught fire injuring a mother and her four children but one later died on admission given the severity of the injuries.



The others have since been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) receiving treatment.



“The incident occurred at Amoam Achiase Zongo which resulted in the death of one person with four seriously injured and are in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



On Monday, there was a gas explosion at one of our residences and we want to use this medium to reach out to well-meaning persons to come to our aid as we foot the medical expenses and burial of those who have been seriously affected by this accident.



We want to raise some monies through this appeal for funds and we will be glad if you can help us”, he appealed.