Leaked tape: COP Mensah seeking personal ambition, not NPP agenda – Richard Ahiagbah

Politics of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah says the embattled retired Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah is seeking his personal interest and not that of the police service in the plot to remove the Inspector General of Police.



“What is happening is clearly an individual’s ambition to advance his interest. It has nothing to do with the NPP or government.



"It is a certain COP’s ambition to be IGP and appears to be saying things to advance that interest because of Bugri Naabu’s proclivity to the President so that’s how this matter should be seen,” Mr. Ahiagbah told TV3. on Saturday.



He also urged the committee to maintain their focus on their terms of reference and not veer into all matters concerning the Police.



Also contributing to the show Professor Ransford Gyampo said the committee is veering off from the evidence and testimonies adduced before it by the witnesses who were heard on the leaked tape.



“We are behaving like we don’t have anything serious to do in this country, this committee is now wasting time on things they are not supposed to waste time. Indeed the appointment of this IGP is something that the president will always be remembered for”.



Meanwhile, the Ahafo regional chairman of the NPP Owusu Sekyere has described the current IGP as the best the country has had in many years.