Leaked tape: Atta Akyea must stop entertaining treacherous elements against IGP – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe has called on the chairman of the Parliamentary Special Committee probing the leaked tape on the plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to stop entertaining negative stories about the IGP from people who have confessed to working against him.



According to him, the decision by the Committee Chairman to grant opportunity for the persons caught on tape to make other allegations against the IGP appears to be part of a scheme to find fault with the IGP.



“What is happening now is a waste of everybody’s time because the three men on the tape have confessed to what was said on the tape. For me the committee’s work ended there and then. I don’t know why the committee chairman is entertaining stories and then all of a sudden we are in some circus about what the Dampare has done or not from the mouths of the same people who were treacherously planning to remove the IGP.



“What is happening is a grand comedy of error and it is sad. It appears like the same playbook is being used against the IGP. These guys are peeved and we are entertaining them, Mr Atta Akyea please stop it,” the Imani boss told CITi TV.



The committee has so far met the three police officers who were heard on the tape and Bugri Naabu who has admitted recording them.