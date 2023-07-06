Leaked sex tape: 'Actors' will live with the consequences for life – Counsellor

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Counsellor and Life Coach, Kwaku Adumata has said the two students of Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College involved in the leaked sex tape will have to live with the consequences of their immature acts their entire life.



A sex tape featuring two first-year students of Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi has been leaked by a male student blackmailer.



The video recorded off campus was leaked after the lady in the video gave her phone to her colleague to repair the phone for her.



The blackmailer after copying the video from the phone demanded Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc.50.000) from the colleague female and threatened to leak the video if she fails to meet his demand.



The lady’s lack of financial muscle to meet the demand of the blackmailer compelled him to strategically release the Sex Tape during Wednesday 23rd June 2023 evening school Church Service hours exactly at 6:30 pm.



The school’s management has consequently suspended the two students involved in the act and the blackmailer student for one academic year.



Commenting on the issue in an interview on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa FM/Agoo TV, Counsellor Adumata condemned the conduct of the students describing it as the height of immaturity.



He added that the reprehensible act will go a long way in destroying the reputation of the students.



“The students are being trained to come out and impart knowledge in people but look at the disgraceful act they’ve involved themselves in. This is the height of immaturity.



"It is a sense of we don’t know what the future holds. They will have to live with the consequences of what they have done for the rest of their lives. It will live with them for the rest of their lives.



Counsellor Adumata added: “Your reputation you earn, knowledge you school for it, skills you sharpen, but when this thing happens, you can never redeem your reputation. What these students have done, it will affect almost everyone they are with. This act is shameful and pure stupidity.”