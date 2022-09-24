Leaked exam questions: Disband GLC, close down Ghana School of Law – Barker-Vormawor

General News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Lawyer and #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has said that the General Legal Council (GLC) – a regulator of legal education in Ghana – is incompetent and has to be disbanded and the Ghana School of Law(Makola) closed down.



His call is in reaction to news of the leakage of the Entrance Examination meant to be written on Friday, September 23, 2022.



“Today at 10 am, the Entrance Exams of the Ghana School of Law will be written.



"The exam papers leaked last night and it has come to my notice. I am releasing them publicly so that the School will be forced to cancel them.



"The General Legal Council is just as incompetent as the bench. Together they continue to disgrace the legal profession but you folks are refusing to bring them to heel! Disband the GLC and Close Makola,” he wrote.



The General Legal Council GLC has come under criticism for restrictions on legal education in Ghana.