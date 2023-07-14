Leaked audio: Don’t sympathise with ‘hypocritical’ Dampare – Power FM presenter tells NDC

Politics of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Television and radio host, Oheneba Boamah Bennie says there is more to the leaked audio that alleges a clandestine scheme by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remove the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office than meets the eye.



The tape uncovered a plot involving a high-ranking police officer and a member of the New Patriotic Party, aimed at removing the IGP prior to the 2024 general elections to pave the way for the NPP to rig the elections.



Since the leaked tape got to the media space, some members of the NDC have been sympathising with the IGP with some saying his work so far is without blemish.



But Oheneba Boamah has urged all NDC members and communicators not to defend the IGP or sympathise with him because he may have a hand in the leakage of the tape.



“I am not feeling bad for IGP Dampare. What has he done to get my sympathy? I believe he has a hand in the leaked tape so he can get sympathy from NDC members,” Oheneba said on Inside Politics on Power FM.



He wondered whether the IGP did not get wind of the plot before it was leaked.



The broadcaster alleged that the tale was leaked to cover Dampare’s weaknesses and incompetence, citing the killing of police officers and the failure to promote police officers who are due to be promoted.