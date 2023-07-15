Leaked IGP tape: Deal with culprits and don’t draw in government – Dan Botwe warns

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Local Government and Rural Development Dan Kwaku Botwe is urging the content of the purported leak which portrays some individuals plotting to get the Inspector General of Police (IGP) removed be dealt with on its own merit.



He is cautioning that the current Akufo-Addo administration must not be drawn into such matters as it is focused on serving the good people of Ghana on the mandate given by Ghanaians.



In a radio interview with Kwame Adinkra in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the minister intimated that it was baseless and unfathomable why people would like to draw the government into people’s leaked tape that has no merits.



“It’s a baseless argument that the government wants the IGP out, if there is a tape out there let’s deal with it on its merit and not bring the government in”, he urged.



“There is no need for anyone to change the IGP, for people to go and reason and scheme to do that before we win elections. I want us to dismiss the thinking that the government has a mentality to remove the IGP. If some people have been captured on a tape let’s deal with that on its own merits, we shouldn’t bring the government in”, he warned.