Leading member of PPP joins NDC

A leading Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) member in the Ashanti Region, Frank Aboagye Danyansah, has defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Aboagye Danyansah was the parliamentary candidate for the PPP in the 2016 and 2020 general elections for the Obuasi East Constituency.



The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, who disclosed this, indicated that Aboagye Danyansah would be a great asset to the NDC.



In a tweet he shared, Gyamfi added that aside from his political exploits, the former PPP member had a wide range of experience.



"Frank Aboagye Danyansah; CEO - Danywise Estate and Construction; Director Public Interest Advocate group; Ashanti Regional Chairman Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) and two-time Parliamentary Candidate for PPP in the Obuasi East Constituency joins the NDC," parts of the tweet shared by Sammy Gyamfi read.



Aboagye Danyansah joins a long list of members of different political parties who have defected to Ghana's major opposition party, the NDC.



In July, about 168 members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Asene Akroso Manso Constituency in the Eastern Region defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The defected NPP members, led by polling station executives such as Amoah Gyimah and Kofisco, mounted a platform to express their disappointment in the government at a durbar by NDC to welcome them.



Also, over 1000 members of PPP defected to the NDC in Wa, Upper West Region.



The defectors, led by the Regional Chairman of the PPP, Adams Osman, said they were not happy with the happenings in the PPP and hence joined the NDC, which they see as attractive and will better serve their political aspirations.



