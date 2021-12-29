Leadership of majority caucus lacks ‘tactful leadership skills and influence’ - STRANEK-Africa

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

STRANEK-Africa has said the inability of the two sides in Ghana’s parliament to come to an understanding on issues showed the failure in the leadership.



“The current leadership of the Majority Group in Parliament lacks tactful leadership skills and influence that is required to build the requisite consensus in leading government business in a hung Parliament,” it said.



A statement signed by the Executive Director of STRANEK-Africa Nii Tettey Tetteh said the majority caucus in parliament faulted in not engaging the minority group during the drafting of the 2022 financial budget.



“The leadership of the Majority in Parliament instead of engaging their counterparts at the consulting stage of the budget preparation to build a consensus given the current nature of Parliament failed to do so,” it said.



On the e-levy, STRANEK-Africa said the leadership of the majority caucus failed to gunner the support of the minority caucus and Ghanaian before introducing the bill to parliament.



“The introduction of e-levy has suffered a major push back from Ghanaians. It is, therefore, strange that government remains intransigent about the e-levy and insists it must pass,” it added.



STRANEK-Africa (Strategic Thinkers Network Africa) said the intimidation of the minority caucus in parliament would not resolve the impasse in the house and urged the national peace council of Ghana to intervene



“The persecution of members of the Minority in Parliament through the invitation of police and threats of prosecution will further make matters worse for the government,” it added.