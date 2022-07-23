Leadership of Suame Magazine apologize to Majority Leader over 'attack'

General News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti region MPs ask Suame residents to apologize to Majority Leader



Work begins on Suame road



Leadership of Suame Magazine says youth were wrong in the manner of protest



The leadership of artisans and spare parts dealers at Suame Magazine have rendered an unqualified apology to the Member of Parliament for the area, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, for pelting him with sachet water and hooting at him during his recent visit.



In a statement issued on Friday, July 22, the leadership of the artisans and spare parts dealers indicated that the youth were wrong in meting out such treatment to the MP.



While denying their involvement in the incident, the group described the action of the youth as an “act of spontaneity” which was “unrepresentative of the genuine people of Suame Magazine.”



It further thanked the police for their swift intervention in restoring calm to the area.



“We want to categorically state that what happened last Thursday 14th and on Monday 18th July 2022 was an act of spontaneity by a group of people and that leadership be it garages, spare part leaders association, mechanical association and SMIDO had no hand in it



“Frustrated as we are concerning the road especially the dust and it health implications as well as its effect on our goods, we believe the hooting and pelting of water certainly is unrepresentative of the genuine people of Suame Magazine.



"As leaders, we take full responsibility for what happened and wish to say the youth were wrong and should be condemned in no uncertain terms,” part of the statement read.



“We, therefore, render an unqualified apology to the Member of parliament Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the people of Suame, and Ghanaians in general. We are also grateful to the Ghana Police Service for the timely intervention that saved the situation,” the statement concluded.



Background



Media reports on Monday, July 18, 2022, indicated that some artisans at the Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti region hooted and pelted their Member of Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachets of water for allegedly denying them development.



According to the report, the Majority Leader of Parliament had gone to inspect the abandoned Suame highway which the artisans said had claimed one life due to its deteriorated nature.







The artisans last week Friday blocked the highway and demonstrated against the MP and the government for not ensuring that the road was fixed.



They warned of another demonstration on July 18 if the contractor does not return to the site to have the road fixed.



The contractor returned to the road which the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs had gone to inspect but was met by the angry artisans who upon hearing his arrival thronged the highway and started hooting, pelting him with sachets of water, and subsequently chased him away.







The Suame legislator who was accompanied by the Municipality Chief Executive for the area, Mr. Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, and some party members had to run and seek protection on top of a storey building at Suame Tarkwa Makro.



It took the intervention of the police to bring the situation under control.



Post the incident, Members of Parliament in the Ashanti Region called on residents of Suame to apologize to their MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for attacking him.







Read The Statement From The Leadership of Suame Magazine Below:











Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



DS/SARA