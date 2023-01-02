Leadership is the number one need in 21st Century – Apostle Amoako Attah

General News of Monday, 2 January 2023

The founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has implored the leaders of Ghana and, in extension, Africa to be pragmatic and proactive.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on New Year Day, Apostle Amoako Attah who defined leadership as “the ability to have extraordinary achievements from ordinary situations,” said African leaders must step up their efforts.



Comparing Ghana and Africa’s situation to countries like Ukraine which has been impacted by the ongoing war with Russia, the Apostle said African leaders should be able to steer their countries through situations without necessarily giving excuses.



“The same year the corona ended, the same country that were receiving the bombs they didn’t go to any country. They didn’t come to Ghana for help but they were receiving the bomb. Even yesterday and even in the new year they are receiving the bomb but they are still moving on.

He described leadership as the foremost need in the current global era and therefore expressed hope that African leaders will live up to their charge in 2023.



“You see in the 21st Century, leadership is the number one need. Because nothing changes without leadership; nothing establishes without leadership and nothing is corrected without leadership. Leadership is the head and not the tail.



“The reason why Africans are where we are is because of the inaction… because our leaders do not take the actions that they are supposed to take. So if the leaders are going to do what they are supposed to do, we are going to have things done correctly,” he said.



On Saturday, December 31, 2022, churches across Ghana held watch night services to cross over into 2023.

With New Year’s Day coinciding with the first Sunday of the year, several churches held services on January 1, to celebrate the New Year.







