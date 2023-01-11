‘Leadership is an opportunity to serve and not to lord over people’ – Alan Kyerematen

General News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has cautioned leaders against abusing the power they hold over their followers.



According to him, being given the responsibility to serve people is an opportunity for one to render services and not lord over their subordinates.



Addressing the nation on January 10, 2023, days after resigning from the government, he emphasized the need for humility in leadership and argued that being humble as a leader becomes an asset and not a weakness.



“Corruption and petty theft or thievery, particularly from the public purse, deny our country the benefit of utilizing its tax revenue and other resources for the development of our country.



"The arrogance of power has been a major obstruction to progress in our country. People in positions of authority must understand that leadership is an opportunity to serve the people, and not to lord over them. In servant leadership, humility is an asset and not a weakness,” he said.



Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen has officially declared his intention to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries when nominations open.



Speaking in a press conference on January 10, 2023, he said “I wish to use this platform to formally announce my decision to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party when the party officially opens nominations for that purpose.”



