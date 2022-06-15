Leaders who understand current trends can help break the 8 – Essilfie Kumi

Politics of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

National Youth Organizer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bright Essilfie Kumi, says the (NPP) can only succeed in breaking the 8 if young and vibrant leaders are elected to lead the party on the national front.



According to him, the break the 8 should not just be a slogan but “we must actually look at what is on the ground and what we are using to break 8 and that’s how I come in. We need a set of leaders who understand the current trends to achieve this dream.”



He disclosed every person has reasons for joining a political party and believes the NPP can break the 8 if it focuses on ideas from a new crop of leaders, and provides resources for Ghanaians to attain their vision.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, he stated, “greedy people cannot be politicians and that is why we need givers and selfless people who are focused on making sure the people receive all the resources to meet their needs. Doing this will give the NPP the mobilization to break the 8. This is what we have discovered upon our nationwide tour.”



Although the next general election will be held in 2024, there are already talks on which persons are qualified to be the next flagbearers of some major political parties in Ghana. For example, in the NPP, there have been discussions on who is fit to ‘break the eight’ for the party to retain power in 2024.



While some have supported Vice President Bawumia for the flagbearership position, some have thrown their weight behind Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen.