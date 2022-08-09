Leaders don't speak like this, Akufo-Addo lacks leadership qualities - Amaliba

Politics of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director of legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has raised concerns about Akufo-Addo's comments following calls for a reshuffle.



According to him, Akufo-Addo's comments suggesting that people who are calling for a reshuffle of his appointees are people seeking jobs and opposition elements seeking to destabilize the are irresponsible.



Mr. Amaliba believes the president should not have responded in the manner he did as democracy is about the people.



“Listening to the president, Akufo-Addo lacks leadership qualities because a leader doesn’t speak that way. A president doesn’t respond to his citizens in the manner he responded in Tamale yesterday.



“…so when people are saying your finance minister is not performing well, get him out and get another competent person to work. And you (Akufo-Addo) say NDC will destabilize your government or these are people looking for job, that not how democracy works because democracy is about the people, democracy is for you to do what the people want and not for you to do what you want, he said on TV3's Big Issues show.



Mr. Amaliba further said, that the president has the mentality of a king which makes him believes whatever he says is final.



“Akufo-Addo has a kingship mentality. He behaves like he wants to be a king and as a king, what he says is final, but he shouldn’t forget that on two occasions he had to go to the people to ask for their mandate. So if today the people are calling for reshuffle, you don’t say you think they are performing well and that these people are against the government,” he noted.



On August 8,2022, President Nana Akufo-Addo said he is currently impressed with the work of his appointees hence there will not be a reshuffle anytime soon.



He explained that his ministers’ outputs have been considerable and outstanding and that is what he looks out for in his appointees.



Speaking on North Star radio in Tamale he said,



“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.



“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” ciitnewsroom quoted Akufo-Addo as having said.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places below:







NYA/WA



