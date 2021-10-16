Leader of Volta separatist group Papavi dies

General News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

The leader and founder of separatist group Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), Charles Kormi Kudjordji, popularly known as Papavi has been reported dead after a short illness.



Papavi, 87 is said to have died in the last hours of October 15 at a hospital in the Volta Region according to GNA news.



Papavi is known for championing the separation of the “Western Togoland” from Ghana through his secessionist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

His group were demanding to separate from Ghana for an independent Western Togoland state.



Paapavi was arrested and airlifted to Accra and charged with treason with some other. He was however released by the state on grounds of old age.

After several unsuccessful coup attempt, he went into hiding after declaring independence for "Western Togoland" until his death.