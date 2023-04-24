Leader of House of Democrats visits Ghana to re-affirm ties of friendship

General News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

On Saturday, 22nd April 2023, House Minority Leader and leader of the House Democratic Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Hakeem Sekou Jefferies, led a Congressional delegation to Ghana, his first as Democratic Leader.



The purpose of his visit to Ghana is to reaffirm the strong ties of co-operation and friendship that exist between Ghana and the US, "building on the successful visit to the nation by Vice President Kamala Harris".



Congressman Jefferies also indicated that "our delegation will also have the opportunity to visit a number of Ghanaian sites related to the transatlantic slave trade, recognizing the inextricable and painful history that binds the people of our countries together."



