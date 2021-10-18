Lead government’s growth Agenda - Volta Minister to MDCEs

Regional News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: GNA

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has tasked newly sworn-in Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) to be proactive in successfully implementing government’s policies and programmes in their local assemblies to impact the lives of people.



He said the government had introduced flagship programmes and policies including One District, One Factory, and Planting for Food and Jobs and that the chief representatives of the Central Government in the Districts should be conversant with those policies to, “lead the growth agenda of the New Patriotic Party government in your respective districts.”



Dr Letsa delivering a speech during the swearing-in ceremony of MDCEs held at the Residency Conference Hall, said, to lead the development agenda and sustain it, they must ensure and promote discipline, hard work and dedication to achieve “effectiveness, efficiency and transparency required of all of us by the Local Government Service’s Service Delivery Standards.”



“You must offer critical leadership by considering matters of common interest to the generality of the good people of your District and encourage active participation of the people in the programmes and activities meant for the enhancement of the social and economic development of the District.



By that, you will be succeeding in ensuring that our government fulfills satisfactorily, its social contract with the good people of Ghana to promote active participation, create jobs, deliver quality health care services and education, promote agriculture and promote industrialisation of the Districts, amongst others.”



The Regional Minister asked the MDCEs to strictly adhere to the various ACTs of Parliament and Legislative Instructions relevant to the Local Governance System including the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (ACT 921) which he said must be studied carefully to avoid being cited for violation with its attendant “unpleasant consequences to your person and office.”



“As much as we would wish to take prompt decisions that would facilitate our work and the development of our various Districts, we must nonetheless be mindful that they must conform to the established laws and regulations because if they are violated, they will attract the appropriate sanctions,” he added.



Dr Letsa advised the MDCEs to always try to make informed decisions for “a bad decision hastily taken today although for a good course may come to haunt you in a few months or years” and asked them to be guided by the scriptures as found in Romans 12:14-21 in their dealings with friends and foes alike in their new appointment.



Prosper Afenyo, acting Regional Coordinating Director cautioned the MDCEs against sleeping on the job saying, all eyes were on Volta, the 2020 Best Performing Region and it was important for them to deploy the huge resource base; human, material, and financial required getting the job done insisting, there must be “no failure.”



Geoffrey Kodzo Badasu, Kpando MCE who spoke on behalf of the MDCEs, thanked the President for the opportunity which he said “it’s a call to duty” and promised of their readiness to deliver on their core mandate saying, they would fall on stakeholders including the Regional Minister for support when necessary so they could work together “for the progress and development of the various Districts in the Volta.”





