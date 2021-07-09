Lead Investigator in Canadian kidnappers case dead – Court told

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo has been told that the Lead Investigator at the CID Headquarters who investigated the kidnapping case of two Canadian girls is dead.



Samson Agharlor, alias Romeo, Jeff Omarsar, Elvis Ojiyowe, and Yusif Yakubu have been charged for unlawful imprisonment.



They have pleaded not guilty and are standing trial for the offences.



In court on Friday, July 9, Detective Corporal Augustine Dery, one of the investigators told the court that the lead investigator Chief Inspector Matthew Anokye died on May 4, 2021.



Detective Dery made the disclosure when he was giving his Evidence-In-Chief as the 11th Prosecution Witness in the ongoing trial.



More to come…