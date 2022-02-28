Lazy thinking Ofosu Ampofo is NDC’s bane – Atubiga

General News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stephen Atubiga has condemned the leadership of his former party for not protecting their Members of Parliament.



Currently, the Member of Parliament for Assin South is standing trial over his citizenship so is the Member of Parliament for Jomoro.



But Stephen Atubiga believes that this could have been avoided if the party had a thinking leadership that could capitalize on its numbers in Parliament.



Atubiga indicated that the leadership of the current Chairman Ofusu Ampofo has been nothing short of a failure since he is lazy and not a deep thinker.



The former NDC man who made this known in a post shared on Facebook indicated that it’s imperative that the NDC sits with the NPP over its Members of Parliament who are having problems with the law so that the passage of e-levy can bring to a close their problems.



“When I try telling you about the incompetence under useless chairman ampofo leadership, you people don’t get it. now this is the first casualty of not thinking outside the box. They had all the opportunity to negotiate to protect all the NDC MPs with issues with the law when they were to approve the appointees in the party’s interest. But what did they do? The usual lazy-minded people think they are punishing the NPP Government.



In politics, some battles must be lost on the table in protecting the interest of the party that will give you power in the future. The old ways of holding an opponent by the balls are long gone. Like I keep telling the NDC and JDM not all sitting governments are weak like them, not to use the power entrusted to them by the people to deliver their mandate to the people. JDM and the leadership of the NDC should stop that cowardly act, and have a round table talk with the NPP on the E-levy.



Reopening of the toll-booths should be a must, and the proceeds should offset the reduction of the E-levy rates. Then negotiate protection for all the MPs having issues with the law. There are more days ahead for other fights .you never win a fight to lose your strength. Love you all,” he said in a post shared on Facebook.