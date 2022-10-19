Lawyers would be best represented in heaven, not hell – GBA president

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), is of the view that lawyers are the best candidates for heaven and not hell.



Boafo was addressing dismissing some myths associated with the legal profession when he made the comment. The said myths include that lawyers are buried upside down and that of all professions, they are the most likely candidates for hell because of the peculiar nature of their profession, coupled with the oath they have taken to defend anyone regardless of the crime committed.



To the GBA President, the reverse is rather true.



He explained that the legal profession through its pro-bono services is the only profession that offers legal aid to persons in need.



“I always tell people that the profession that would be best represented in heaven will be the legal profession and I will tell you why.



“Jesus Christ said on the last day, on that day, I will ask you when I was hungry, did you clothe me, when I was poor did you help me? We are the only profession that by our training we help the poor.



“If you go to any country, there is no free medical aid, there is no free engineering aid but there is free legal aid in every democracy,” Yaw Acheampong Boafo noted in a Joy News report sighted by GhanaWeb.



