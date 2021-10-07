Lawyers for Rev. Owusu Bempah petition AG

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legal representatives of embattled founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has resolved to petition the Attorney General's Office over what it says are irregularities in the ongoing trial of the church leader.



Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo who is counsel for Rev. Bempah and others is expressing discontentment with the decision by the police to separate the case and cause the trial to be undertaken in different courts simultaneously.



According to the lawyer, the alleged crime committed by his client was committed at the same time and flowing from the same event.



He indicates that the earlier notice served by the police was that it was going to amend the charge sheet but rather ended up separating the cases which will now cause his client to appear before two different courts over the same case.



At the back of this development, Mr Nimako says he is petitioning the Attorney General on whose behalf the police is prosecuting the matter.



“What the police did sins against Sections 109 and 110 of the Criminal Procedure Act (Act 30).



“This is not the practice of our court,” he stated.



In the defense of the police, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey notes that the events occurred on different dates with different complaints, thus the decision to separate the cases.



The prosecutor further explain that the case in which Rev. Bempah and others have been charged for the threat of death and offensive conduct happened on September 8 and 9, with the complainant being Patricia Oduro Koranteng (Nana Agradaa).



He adds that the second case in which the accused has been charged with assault and causing unlawful damage occurred on September 12, and the complainants are police officers who were assaulted, saying “each of them has distinct and separate charges and facts.”



However, the court where Rev. Owusu-Bempah and two others are standing trial for offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace has refused an application by the prosecution to compel the church leader to produce four suspects.



The prosecutor had applied to the court to urge the lawyer for the accused to cause Rev. Owusu-Bempah to produce the four who are allegedly connected to him.



These four persons, the prosecutor named as Matata, Naana Brown, Obi Acheampong and Kwame Amoh of Peace FM.



However, in the ruling of the court, it insisted the accused person is not under any obligation to assist the police in its investigation.



According to the presiding judge, compelling Rev. Owusu Bempah to produce the alleged suspects would amount to a breach of his rights.



The judge urged the police to use available legal means to get the people they are looking for.