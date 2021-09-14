Lawyers don’t denigrate the judiciary by criticizing court rulings – Amaliba

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

• Abraham Amaliba has disagreed with the AG over his comments that some lawyers denigrate the judiciary



• He said, lawyers, criticise court rulings and it is backed by law



• He added that in criticising, they educate the masses



Abraham Amaliba, has voiced strong opposition to the Attorney General’s comments that some lawyers and members of the judicial arm of government attempt to denigrate the judiciary and further undermine public confidence in the justice delivery system.



Speaking on Joy FM on Monday, he explained that, lawyers are allowed according to the law to criticize and educate the masses by explaining legal issues and making it easy for the populace to understand happenings in court.



Amaliba said “I do not think that particularly when a case is done with and you criticise the judgment, that amounts to denigrating the court, I think the court has a much bigger stomach to accommodate all this.



“It is when you begin to personally attack judges, like Kennedy Agyapong did in the case of one judge, that for me is unacceptable. But critiquing the decision and rulings of a court, I have never heard anywhere that that amount to poisoning the minds of people against the judge.”



Abraham Amaliba is of the firm belief that just as other public officials like the Ministers of Health and Education and others are criticised, the Attorney General and judiciary is bound to be criticized too.



“I think he should have a big stomach to appreciate those criticisms, nobody is criticising him to spoil him, but if there are some inconsistencies in the case and people point that out, that does not amount to destroying him, the bench or the bar.”



Speaking at the annual Bar Conference in Bolgatanga, Godfred Dame stated that, when cases are pending in court, some lawyers try to create a certain impression in the minds of Ghanaians while others misrepresent the effects of court ruling through “mischievous” analysis within the public sphere.



He observed, “these practices are vicious and misguided, to say the least. It holds true that the arena for the lawyer to test the strength of his reasoning or the validity of his argument is in the courtroom, and not the airwaves or modern-day social media.”



Talking about his recent experience, Dame noted that, there have been some unwarranted attacks mounted against him and a judge after he successfully led the prosecution of an application to set aside the $15million judgment debt as a result of the activities of the former Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining about two years ago.



Dame, then indicated that some lawyers suggested, “rather preposterously and absurdly, that the Judge in question should be removed from office.



“How ridiculous! It is as if they revel in judgments or rulings against the State, and when same are successfully challenged, it is disappointment galore for them.



“However, as long as Mr Dame remains Attorney General, the State will zealously protect its interest in litigation, just as private legal practitioners will protect the interests of their clients."



The Attorney General added, “Throughout the history of Ghana, the Judiciary has served us well in its capacity to develop fundamental principles and give life to the aspirations of the citizen.



“It is no time to destroy same beyond redemption, or to, may I borrow the words of Lord Toulson at this stage, ‘to give it a funeral oration’.”